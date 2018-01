(L-R) Greek Prime Minister, Alexis Tsipras, Spanish Prime Minister, Mariano Rajoy, President of Cyprus, Nicos Anastasiades, Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni, French President, Emmanuel Macron, Maltese Prime Minister, Joseph Muscat, and Portuguese Prime Minister, Antonio Costa, speak to the media on the occasion of the Southern European Countries Summit, at Villa Madama in Rome, Italy, Jan. 10, 2018. EPA/ALESSANDRO DI MEO

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said Wednesday that Spain welcomed a total of 82 million tourists in 2017, a new record number of visitors.

Rajoy confirmed the figure during his speech to the summit of leaders of countries of southern Europe being held in Rome.