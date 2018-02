A pedestrian passes a RBS (Royal Bank of Scotland) bank branch in central London, Britain, Feb 26, 2015. RBS reported a 3.5 British pound loss for 2014. Its the seventh year in a row the bank has reported losses. EFE-EPA (FILE)/ANDY RAIN

The logo of Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) hangs behind glass at the RBS headquarters in London, Britain, May 2, 2014.EFE- EPA (FILE) /ANDY RAIN

Madrid (Spain) Feb 23, 2018 (efe-epa). The Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC released its fourth-quarter and 2017 results on Friday, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE.

PROFIT: RBS posted a fourth-quarter operating loss of 583 million pounds ($811.5 million) compared with a 4.06 billion pound loss in the same period in 2016.