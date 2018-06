A man manufactures a cigar during the XI Latin American convention and events tourism fair, known as Fiexpo, in Santiago, Chile, June 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alberto Valdes

A waitress offers drinks at the Chile stand of the XI Latin American convention and events tourism fair, known as Fiexpo, in Santiago, Chile, June 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alberto Valdes

A view of the Costa Rica stand at the XI Latin American convention and events tourism fair, known as Fiexpo, in Santiago, Chile, June 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alberto Valdes

Chile's Minister of Economy inaugurated here Tuesday the XI Latin American convention and events tourism fair, known as Fiexpo, which is being attended by representatives from 17 countries.

"Tourism is a clean industry, it is an attractive industry and an enjoyable industry. Supporting tourism in Chile is a good decision, as it provides our country with many possibilities," Jose Ramon Valente told reporters.