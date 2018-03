A view of Renault logo during the inauguration of the Brussels Motor Show in Brussels, Belgium, 10 January 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Renault SA said Thursday it would launch an initiative to help its alliance with Mitsubishi Motor Corp. and Nissan Motor Co. reach its medium-term goals, including closer cooperation in purchasing and supply chains, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE.

The alliance will speed up convergence in areas of purchasing, engineering, manufacturing and supply chains, Renault said.