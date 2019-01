Newly appointed Renault CEO Thierry Bollore seen at Renault headquarters in Boulogne-Billancourt, near Paris, France, Jan. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

Jean-Dominique Senard (L) delivers a statement as Thierry Bollore stands by at Renault headquarters in Boulogne-Billancourt, near Paris, France, Jan. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

Nissan Motor Corp. CEO Carlos Ghosn looks on during a news conference held at the company's headquarters in Yokohama, Japan, June 27, 2011. EPA-EFE FILE/KOICHI KAMOSHIDA

French carmaker Renault on Thursday said a new CEO and chairman have been appointed to succeed Carlos Ghosn after he resigned from a Japanese jail earlier in the day, according to a statement by the company's board of directors.

Jean-Dominique Senard became the new chairman while Thierry Bolloré was chosen for the post of CEO, a Renault statement said.