Nissan Motor's CEO Hiroto Saikawa speaks during a press conference at Nissan's headquarters in Yokohama, near Tokyo, Japan, 19 November 2018. EPA/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

Nissan Motor's CEO Hiroto Saikawa (R) speaks during a press conference at Nissan's headquarters in Yokohama, near Tokyo, Japan, 19 November 2018. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

Carlos Ghosn, then CEO of Renault speaks at a press conference on the occasion of the world premieres of Renault models at the Jahrhunderthalle congress hall at the International Motor Show 2007 in Frankfurt Main, Germany, 10 September 2007. EPA-EFE/FILE/ARNE DEDERT GERMANY OUT

French automobile group Renault on Tuesday decided to appoint two interim heads of the company to replace Carlos Ghosn, who remains as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer but is "temporarily incapacitated," the company announced in a statement.

During an urgent meeting on Tuesday evening, Renault's Board of Directors resolved that the lead independent director Philippe Lagayette will preside over its meetings on an interim basis and that the Deputy CEO Thierry Bollore will "therefore lead the management team of the Group, having the same powers as Mr. Carlos Ghosn," who was arrested in Japan for alleged embezzlement.