The Renault logo on a vehicle displayed during the International Motor Show Auto 2019 in Riga, Latvia, Apri. 13, 2019 (reissued May 26, 2019). EPA/TOMS KALNINS

A view of the logo of Renault company headquarters in Boulogne-Billancourt, near Paris, France, Jan. 24, 2019 (reissued May 26, 2019). EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

The Renault car manufacturing group confirmed on Monday that it had received a proposal from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles to negotiate a possible 50 percent merger of both companies in a deal that would transform the global carmaking industry.

The French manufacturer said in a statement that its Board of Directors was scheduled to meet to discuss the proposal, after which they would issue a press release.