People gather outside the French car manufacturer Renault site in Choisy-le-Roi, France, 29 May 2020. EFE/EPA/YOAN VALAT

The logo of the French car manufacturer Renault in Paris, France, 26 May 2020. EFE/EPA/YOAN VALAT

Renault presented a restructuring plan on Friday that will cut some 15,000 jobs worldwide and trim annual costs by some 2 billion euros following a drop in sales as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.