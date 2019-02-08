Nissan Motor former CEO Carlos Ghosn looks on during a news conference held at the company's headquarters in Yokohama, Japan,June 27, 2011. EPA-EFE FILE/KOICHI KAMOSHIDA

Renault has asked a French prosecutor to look into whether former Chairman and Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn misused a company sponsorship to stage a black-tie party where actors in 18th-century costumes roamed under the chandeliers of a Versailles château to celebrate his second marriage and his wife's birthday, according to people familiar with the matter, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE on Friday.

The French auto maker said Thursday it found evidence that Ghosn may have personally benefited to the tune of 50,000 euros ($57,000) from a sponsorship agreement that Renault had entered into with the Palace of Versailles.