Renault Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard (L) and Nissan CEO Hiroto Saikawa share a light moment during a joint press conference at Nissan’s headquarters in Yokohama, near Tokyo, Japan, Mar 12, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

The chairman of France's Renault Thursday said that a possible merger of his company with the Fiat Chrysler consortium could further strengthen the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance of which he is also the CEO.

Jean-Dominique Senard arrived in Tokyo Wednesday to participate in a meeting of the alliance that was forged 20 years ago and whose executives meet periodically to review their association.