Newly appointed Renault CEO Thierry Bollore seen at Renault headquarters in Boulogne-Billancourt, near Paris, France, Jan. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

Jean-Dominique Senard (L) delivers a statement as Thierry Bollore stands by at Renault headquarters in Boulogne-Billancourt, near Paris, France, Jan. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

Nissan Motor Corp. CEO Carlos Ghosn looks on during a news conference held at the company's headquarters in Yokohama, Japan, June 27, 2011. EPA-EFE FILE/KOICHI KAMOSHIDA

Renault SA named Carlos Ghosn's top lieutenant to replace him as chief executive on Thursday, after the auto industry titan resigned as head of the French auto maker from a Tokyo jail cell, a Dow Jones Newswires report supplied to Efe said.

Renault's board appointed Thierry Bollore, Renault's deputy CEO, to succeed Ghosn as chief executive and tapped Michelin's Jean-Dominique Senard to take over the chairmanship of the auto maker.