Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi are "fully committed" to their alliance, the companies said Thursday, as top executives gathered for the first meeting of their global partnership since the arrest last week of its prime architect, Carlos Ghosn, according to report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE.

In a short joint statement, the three companies said their boards "have all - individually and collectively - emphatically reiterated their strong commitment to the Alliance," adding that the group "has achieved unparalleled success" in the past two decades.