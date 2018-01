The Nissan Leaf is displayed at the LA Auto Show at the Convention Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, 29 November 2017. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

The newly presented Renault Symbioz is on display at the International Motor Show IAA in Frankfurt Main, Germany, 12 September 2017. EPA-EFE/ARMANDO BABANI

The Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance sold 10.6 million vehicles worldwide in 2017, a 6.5 percent increase over the previous year, owing to a greater demand for utility and electric models, the French-Japanese automaker alliance said in a statement released Tuesday.

French automaker Renault sold 3.761 million units throughout the world, an 8.5 percent year-on-year rise.