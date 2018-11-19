Nissan and Renault's tie-up could face scrutiny after reports that Carlos Ghosn, who is Chief Executive of Renault and Chairman of Nissan, had been arrested in Japan on suspicion of significant misconduct, a UK-based financial derivatives dealer said, according to a report by Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE on Monday.
CMC Markets noted speculation that the Nissan-Renault structure might undergo a significant re-evaluation in light of the allegations, given that Ghosn has tried to increase integration of the different brands, with the possibility of a full merger later on.