epa07177374 Nissan Motor's CEO Hiroto Saikawa speaks during a press conference at Nissan's headquarters in Yokohama, near Tokyo, Japan, 19 November 2018. Media reports stated that Carlos Ghosn, Nisan chairman has been arrested by Tokyo prosecutors on 19 November 2018, over the alleged violation of Japan's financial instruments and exchange act. He is suspected of having understated his own corporate income, reports added. EPA/CHRISTOPHER JUE

Nissan and Renault's tie-up could face scrutiny after reports that Carlos Ghosn, who is Chief Executive of Renault and Chairman of Nissan, had been arrested in Japan on suspicion of significant misconduct, a UK-based financial derivatives dealer said, according to a report by Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE on Monday.

CMC Markets noted speculation that the Nissan-Renault structure might undergo a significant re-evaluation in light of the allegations, given that Ghosn has tried to increase integration of the different brands, with the possibility of a full merger later on.