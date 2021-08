Workers operate on the assembly line at the Geely Automobile Factory in Ningbo, Zhejiang Province, China, 21 June 2012. EPA/QUILAI SHEN/FILE

Chinese automaker Geely announced Monday an alliance with France's Renault to develop hybrid vehicles in China and South Korea.

In a statement posted on its official WeChat account, the company - owner of Swedish carmaker Volvo Cars - said that the venture in China will focus on the joint development of hybrid vehicles using Geely's technologies and sold under the Renault brand.