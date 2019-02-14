Pedestrians watch large-scale screen displaying a news program reporting on former Nissan Motor Co Ltd chairman Carlos Ghosn attending a court hearing at Tokyo district court, in Tokyo, Japan, 08 January 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Renault SA's new chief executive plans to stick to the strategy set by his predecessor, after last year's profit dropped due to lower contributions from Nissan Motor Co., highlighting the importance of the car makers' alliance, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE on Thursday.

Thierry Bollore, who took the top job at Renault in January amid a scandal that has landed former CEO Carlos Ghosn in prison, said the goal of making the alliance "irreversible" remains. Bollore also plans to stick to a mid-term strategy developed under Ghosn, he said.