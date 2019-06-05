The board of Renault said it needs more time to weigh a merger proposal from Fiat Chrysler that would create the world's third-largest auto maker by production, with a market value of about $40 billion, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to Efe Wednesday.

The French auto maker's board said Tuesday it "has decided to continue to study with interest the opportunity of such a combination and to extend the discussions on this subject," adding that it would meet again Wednesday evening.