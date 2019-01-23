Renault plans to name a successor to jailed Chairman and Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn at a board meeting Thursday, according to people familiar with the matter, a move that would end the reign of an executive whose more-than-two-decade stint at the French carmaker made him an auto-industry star, according to a Dow Jones report supplied to Efe.
The board's nomination committee is set to recommend that Thierry Bolloré, Renault's deputy CEO, succeed Mr. Ghosn as chief executive and that Michelin chief Jean-Dominique Senard take over the chairmanship of the automaker, the people said, cautioning that a last-minute change is possible.