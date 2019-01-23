File image shows Pedestrians looking at a huge screen displaying breaking news about the detention of former Nissan Motor CEO Carlos Ghosn in Tokyo, Japan, Dec 20, 2018. On Jan 23, 2019 Renault announced its planned naming a successor to jailed Chairman and CEO Carlos Ghosn after a board meeting in a move that would end Ghosn's two-decade stint at the French carmaker. EPA-EFE (FILE) /KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Renault plans to name a successor to jailed Chairman and Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn at a board meeting Thursday, according to people familiar with the matter, a move that would end the reign of an executive whose more-than-two-decade stint at the French carmaker made him an auto-industry star, according to a Dow Jones report supplied to Efe.

The board's nomination committee is set to recommend that Thierry Bolloré, Renault's deputy CEO, succeed Mr. Ghosn as chief executive and that Michelin chief Jean-Dominique Senard take over the chairmanship of the automaker, the people said, cautioning that a last-minute change is possible.