A car drives down a track surrounded by solar panels at Panda Solar Power Plant in Datong, Shanxi province, China, on July 25, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Renewable energy capacity quadrupled in the world from 2009 to 2019, with total investment reaching $2.6 trillion as solar energy led the way, the United Nations said Thursday.

In early 2010, renewable energy sources, excluding hydroelectric power plants, accounted for just 4 percent of world energy capacity.