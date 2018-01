When even Jack Ma can't get a deal done, it's time to call an end to meaningful Chinese acquisitions in the United States, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE on Wednesday.

Just a year ago, President-elect Donald Trump boasted that he and Ma _ China's best-known businessman and the founder of tech giant Alibaba _ would "do great things" together, amid talk of creating one million American jobs.