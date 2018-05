A sign at the Goldman Sachs booth on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange after the Opening Bell, Jan. 19, 2011 in New York, New York, USA. EPA-EFE/FILE/JUSTIN LANE

A view of the Apple logo at the Apple Store in Seoul, South Korea, Jan. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/KIM HEE-CHUL

Apple Inc. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. are preparing to launch a new joint credit card, a move that would deepen the technology giant's push into its customers' wallets and mark the Wall Street firm's first foray into plastic, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE on Friday.

The planned card would carry the Apple Pay brand and could launch early next year, people familiar with the matter said.