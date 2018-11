Staff line the atrium as poppies fall during a Armistice commemoration service at Lloyds of London, in the City of London, Britain, Nov. 9, 2018 EPA-EFE/FILE/NEIL HALL

Big banks in London's financial district have accelerated plans to decouple themselves as political turmoil surrounding the United Kingdom's plan to leave the European Union drags on, according to a report cited by Dow Jones Newswires and made available to EFE on Monday.

Institutions have already confirmed that 1,800 financial service jobs are leaving the City, data obtained by Dow Jones Newswires's sister publication Financial News reportedly showed.