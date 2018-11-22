efe-epaNew York (USA)

CaixaBank can absorb better than its local peers headwinds like the Spanish government's decree that banks and not clients must pay the tax levied on the signing of mortgages a leading American multinational investment bank and financial services company has said, according to a Dow Jones Newswires report made available to EFE on Thursday.

"The bank's larger asset-management-and-insurance earnings stream leaves it better placed to absorb additional headwinds," such as mortgage costs, Jefferies said. Shares in Caixa trade 0.7 percent lower at EUR3.66 in afternoon trading.