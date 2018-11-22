CaixaBank can absorb better than its local peers headwinds like the Spanish government's decree that banks and not clients must pay the tax levied on the signing of mortgages a leading American multinational investment bank and financial services company has said, according to a Dow Jones Newswires report made available to EFE on Thursday.

"The bank's larger asset-management-and-insurance earnings stream leaves it better placed to absorb additional headwinds," such as mortgage costs, Jefferies said. Shares in Caixa trade 0.7 percent lower at EUR3.66 in afternoon trading.