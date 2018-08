Tesla bulls and bears can surely agree on one thing, Chief Executive Elon Musk is capable of making the surreal seem mundane, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE on Wednesday.

Tuesday brought more of the electric-auto maker's unique brand of routine chaos: A message from Musk's Twitter account announced he is "considering" taking Tesla private at $420 a share and has secured funding to do so.