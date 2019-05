Mark Zuckerberg, CEO and co-founder of Facebook speaks during the keynote F8 Facebook Developer Conference at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California, USA, Apr. 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Chris Hughes, who helped Mark Zuckerberg create the company that eventually became Facebook, is calling for the social-media giant to be broken up according to a Dow Jones Newswires report made available to EFE on Friday.

In a nearly 6,000 word opinion essay published online Thursday in the New York Times, Hughes said the Facebook chief executive has gained power that is both "unprecedented and un-American."