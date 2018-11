File image shows Deutsche Bank CEO Christian Sewing (L) smiling as European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi (R) looks on during the 28th Frankfurt European Banking Congress (EBC,) Old Opera house, Frankfurt Main, Germany, Nov 16, 2018.EFE-EPA (FILE)/ARMANDO BABANI

Deutsche Bank is launching a tender offer for two longer-dated euro-denominated senior non-preferred bonds, it said on Monday, according to a Dow Jones news report supplied to EFE.

The German bank plans to buy back 1 billion euros worth of 1.125 percent Mar. 2025 and 1.75 percent Jan. 2028 bonds.