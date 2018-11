The Bank of England Governor Mark Carney speaks at a press conference during the unveiling of the Bank of England's Financial Stability Report and scenario analysis of Brexit at the Bank of England in London, Britain, Nov. 28, 2018. EPA/WILL OLIVER

The Bank of England is sending clear messages: a disorderly Brexit would hammer the United Kingdom economy in the short term, and that banks would be able to withstand the shock, says Luke Bartholomew, investment strategist at Aberdeen Standard Investments, according to a Dow Jones Newswires report made available to EFE on Thursday.

The BOE seems to be suggesting it would be open to increasing interest rates in this environment to combat the increase in inflation, Bartholomew said.