Richard Sear, senior VP at US-based consultants Frost & Sullivan, says during a presentation in Mexico City on March 19, 2019, that a new report shows that Mexico has the potential to become a world pioneer in technological innovation. EFE-EPA/Jose Mendez.

Mexico has the potential to become a world pioneer in technological innovation, thanks to its demographic growth, infrastructure development and the surge in financial technology, according to a report released this Tuesday.

The study by US-based consultants Frost & Sullivan dubbed "The Future of Mexico - A Global Hub for Innovation," maintains that "demographic advantages peaking in the next decade and improved start-up support will lay the foundation for a robust culture of innovation."