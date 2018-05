A screen (C) displays a chart with the evolution of index IBEX 35 at Madrid Stock Exchange Market, Spain, May 30, 2018. EPA/JAVIER LIZON

A South Korean dealer works in front of monitors at the KEB Hana Bank in Seoul, South Korea, May 30, 2018. EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN

An investor follows the stock market developments on a screen board at the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, May 30, 2018. EPA/ALI HAIDER

Stocks in the United States and Europe stabilized Wednesday as investors considered whether a selloff the day before driven by Italy's unfolding political drama might have been overdone, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 151 points, or 0.6 percent, to 24512, while the S&P 500 climbed 0.7 percent.