Charlie Butler's misgivings with a proposal to let the European Union retain influence over Northern Ireland after the United Kingdom leaves the bloc helps explain why this region is proving the biggest stumbling block to a Brexit deal, according to a Dow Jones Newswires report made available to EFE on Sunday.

"Northern Ireland is part of the UK," said the 65-year-old social club owner who was attending a memorial here to the victims of a 1993 bombing by the Irish Republican Army that killed his niece and grandniece.