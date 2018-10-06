California has just passed a law requiring publicly traded companies with more than five directors to have at least two or three female board members by 2021, citing the dominance of women in the population and in making purchasing decisions, according to a Dow Jones Newswires report made available to EFE on Saturday.

The thinking is also that more diverse boards lead to better business decisions and financial performance because they reflect independent, nonconsensus thinking that challenges the status quo and helps avoid risks.