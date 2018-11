Iranians walk over a banner depicting US dollar banknotes during an anti-US demonstration marking the 39th anniversary of US Embassy takeover, in front of the former US embassy in Tehran, Iran, Nov. 4, 2018. EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

President Donald Trump has put Iran on notice that the punishing sanctions he plans to impose on Iran are just the opening salvo of an ambitious strategy to compel Tehran to pull back from its assertive posture in the Middle East or risk collapse, Dow Jones Newswires said in a report made available to EFE on Sunday.

The sanctions are due to be implemented on Monday.