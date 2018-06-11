The board investigation by British multinational advertising and public relations company WPP that preceded the exit of Martin Sorrell as chief executive addressed whether he used company money for a prostitute, people familiar with the matter said, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE on Monday.

The Wall Street Journal reported in April that the board of the advertising giant was looking into an allegation of improper personal behavior and whether its chief executive had misused company assets, and that the board had retained a law firm for a probe.