US President Donald J. Trump waves to the press pool as he walks to the Oval Office after returning to the White House following his remarks at the Latino Coalition Legislative Summit at the JW Marriott Hotel in Washington, DC, USA, Mar. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ron Sachs / POOL

The president of the United States looks set to introduce new trade tariffs as early as Thursday, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE.

President Donald Trump is expected to sign a decree laying out new tariffs on steel and aluminum, the report says.