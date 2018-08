A South Korean dealer works in front of monitors at the KEB Hana Bank in Seoul, South Korea, Mar. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Shares on the Korea Exchange rose on Wednesday owing to reports of possible meetings to ease the trade tension between Washington and Beijing, according to local analysts.

The benchmark KOSPI index closed with an increase of 11.81 points, or 0.51 percent, to stand at 2,307.07 units.