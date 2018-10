A general view of signage at a Repsol service station in Malaga, Spain, Oct. 16, 2018 (issued Oct. 31, 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/MAURITZ ANTIN

Repsol said Wednesday that its third-quarter net profit rose 19 percent, supported by its upstream business, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE.

Net profit at the Spanish energy company was 625 million euros ($710 million) compared with 527 million eruos a year earlier, while adjusted net profit rose 11 percent to 588 million euros. Analysts had expected adjusted net profit of 596 million euros, according to a company-compiled consensus.