Employees work on the production line of instant noodles in a food manufacturing facility in Wuhan, Hubei province, central China, May 14, 2013. EPA-EFE FILE/SHEPHERD ZHOU CHINA OUT

A chef chops up meat at a Chinese restaurant in the Chinatown neighborhood of New York, May 17, 2005. EPA-EFE FILE/JUSTIN LANE

Residents collect a bowl of instant noodles during lunch at an evacuation centre in Kesennuma, Miyagi Prefecture, in northeastern Japan, on Mar 18, 2011. EPA-EFE FILE/STEPHEN MORRISON

When restaurants across America put signs in their windows vowing never to use your company's flagship product, you might have a problem, Dow Jones Newswires reported in an article provided to Efe on Saturday.

That realization has dawned on Ajinomoto Co. of Tokyo, founded more than a century ago to make the seasoning monosodium glutamate, or MSG. The company is in the middle of a $10 million, three-year campaign to persuade Americans that MSG is safe--and maybe even good for you, if it helps you eat less salt.