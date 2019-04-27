When restaurants across America put signs in their windows vowing never to use your company's flagship product, you might have a problem, Dow Jones Newswires reported in an article provided to Efe on Saturday.
That realization has dawned on Ajinomoto Co. of Tokyo, founded more than a century ago to make the seasoning monosodium glutamate, or MSG. The company is in the middle of a $10 million, three-year campaign to persuade Americans that MSG is safe--and maybe even good for you, if it helps you eat less salt.