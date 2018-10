The new Australian fifty-dollar banknote is revealed at Vision Australia in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, Oct. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL POCKETT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The new Australian fifty-dollar banknote is revealed at Vision Australia in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, Oct. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL POCKETT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The new Australian fifty-dollar banknote is revealed at Vision Australia in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, Oct. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL POCKETT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The Reserve Bank of Australia on Monday unveiled new designs of the 50 dollar banknote, featuring an Aboriginal inventor and author and the country's first ever female member of parliament.

Due to be released into circulation on Oct. 18, the notes celebrate David Unaipon, Australia's first published Aboriginal author and inventor, and Edith Cowan, recognised as the first female member of an Australian parliament, the Reserve Bank said.