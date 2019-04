People take part in a protest on Jan. 29, 2019, in New York City's Chinatown neighborhood to denounce a proposal by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to bring the mínimum wage paid to tipped employees in line with what is paid to non-tipped employees. The protesters said the measure would cause the amount of money they are paid in tips to plummet and harm the hospitality industry in teh Big Apple. EPA-EFE/Jorge Fuentelsaz

People take part in a protest on Jan. 29, 2019, in New York City's Chinatown neighborhood to denounce a proposal by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to bring the mínimum wage paid to tipped employees in line with what is paid to non-tipped employees. The protesters said the measure would cause the amount of money they are paid in tips to plummet and harm the hospitality industry in teh Big Apple. EPA-EFE/Jorge Fuentelsaz

Servers and owners of bars and restaurants in New York state are divided over the issue of a potentially higher minimum wage for tipped workers, most of whom rely on voluntary additional payments from customers for a sizable portion of their income.

Servers in New York, like other tipped workers, receive a minimum wage that is less what is paid to non-tipped employees.