Shoppers travel on an escalator at a mall in Beijing, China, Aug. 14, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Retail sales in China, the main indicator of private consumption, rose 8.8 percent inter-annually in July, a figure two-tenths lower than that recorded a month earlier, reported the National Bureau of Statistics on Tuesday.

Industrial production increased by 6 percent inter-annually in July, while in the January-July period it grew 6.6 percent inter-annually, one tenth less than in the January-June period.