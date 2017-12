Members of the trade association of Sao Paulo launches 50,000 balloons in a traditional ceremony to greet the new year and dismiss 2017, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Dec. 29, 2017. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIAO MOREIRA

Retailers here in Brazil's largest city released some 50,000 balloons on Friday to welcome what they hope will be a better 2018.

The tradition of the New Year's balloon launch was established 25 years ago by the Sao Paulo Merchants Association (ACSP).