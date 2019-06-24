An opposition candidate has won a repeat ballot for Istanbul mayor, ending President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's quarter-century grip on the megalopolis and exposing troubles at his long-dominant ruling party, according to a Dow Jones Newswires report made available to EFE on Monday.
The opposition party's candidate, Ekrem Imamoglu, beat a rival from Erdogan's ruling Justice and Development Party, or AKP, 54 percent to 45 percent, according to a tally of 99 percent of votes cast released by Turkish state news agency Anadolu.