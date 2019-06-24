A handout photo made available by the CHP Press office shows newly elected Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu of Republican People's Party (CHP) greets his supporters as they gather during Imamoglu's speech after the Istanbul mayoral elections re-run, in Istanbul, Turkey, June 23, 2019. EPA/ONUR GUNAL / CHP PRESS OFFICE / HANDOUT

An opposition candidate has won a repeat ballot for Istanbul mayor, ending President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's quarter-century grip on the megalopolis and exposing troubles at his long-dominant ruling party, according to a Dow Jones Newswires report made available to EFE on Monday.

The opposition party's candidate, Ekrem Imamoglu, beat a rival from Erdogan's ruling Justice and Development Party, or AKP, 54 percent to 45 percent, according to a tally of 99 percent of votes cast released by Turkish state news agency Anadolu.