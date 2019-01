An exterior view of the corporate headquarters of the German Automotive and Defence group Rheinmetall AG in Duesseldorf, Germany, 15 March 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Rheinmetall AG and BAE Systems PLC are to create a UK-based joint venture for land systems, the German company said Monday, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE.

Its headquarters will be based at BAE Systems' facility in Telford, England.