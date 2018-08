An exterior view of the corporate headquarters of the German Automotive and Defence group Rheinmetall AG in Duesseldorf, Germany, 15 March 2018. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Rheinmetall AG said Friday that it has received an order from Australia for 211 Boxer armored vehicles, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE.

The German defense and automotive company said the value of the order was 2.1 billion euros ($2.39 billion) and the delivery of the vehicles will take place between 2019 and 2026.