CEO Armin Papperger gestures while speaking at the annual press conference of the German Automotive and Defence group Rheinmetall AG in Duesseldorf, Germany, 15 March 2018. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

An exterior view of the corporate headquarters of the German Automotive and Defence group Rheinmetall AG in Duesseldorf, Germany, 15 March 2018. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

German defense and technology company Rheinmetall AG said Thursday that it expects both sales and operating margin to improve in 2018, helped by the increased importance of security in its markets, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE.

The company forecasts a sales increase of 8-9 percent this year, following sales of 5.9 billion euros ($7.3 billion) in 2017. It expects to achieve an operating margin of 7 percent, up from 6.8 percent.