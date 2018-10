An undated handout photo released by Rio Tinto on Jun 25, 2008 of iron Ore piles at the Marandoo Mine in the Pilbara, Western Australia. EPA-EFE FILE/CHRISTIAN SPROGOE / RIO TINTO LTD HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

An undated handout photo released by Rio Tinto on Jun 25, 2008 of an iron Ore train in the Pilbara, Western Australia. EPA-EFE FILE/CHRISTIAN SPROGOE / RIO TINTO LTD HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The Anglo-Australian mining group Rio Tinto announced Monday in a statement that, together with its Japanese joint venture partners Mitsui and Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal, it would be investing $1.5 billion to increase the production capacity of two mining projects in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

The investment will go through the joint venture company Robe River, which is formed by Rio Tinto (53 percent), Mitsui (33 percent) and Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal (14 percent).