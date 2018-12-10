Graffiti sprayed on a wall reads 'Merry Christmas, Manu' near the Champs Elysees, the day after the Dec. 8 Yellow Vests (Gilets jaunes) clashes with French police forces during a demonstration in Paris, France, Dec. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/IAN LANGSDON

The French economy will grow more slowly than originally projected in the last quarter of the year due to the violent protests across the country, adding to pressure on President Emmanuel Macron to deliver a strong response in a highly anticipated address to the nation Monday evening, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE.

Declining growth in key industries such as retail and transportation will complicate efforts by Macron to overhaul the economy, an effort under unprecedented strain from four consecutive weekends of protests that unleashed rioting in the French capital. Macron's televised speech to respond to the movement - led by the gilets jaunes, or yellow vests - will be a pivotal moment for him to salvage his agenda.