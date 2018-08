Growing opium poppiies like these has been the life of nine out of 10 people in the town of Filo de Caballos in southern Mexico, but now the trade is threatened by the rise of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid up to 100 times more potent than morphine. EFE-EPA/David Guzman

The life of Crescencio Pacheco, like that of nine out of 10 people in this town in southern Mexico, has been dedicated to growing opium poppies, but now the trade is threatened by the rise of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid up to 100 times more potent than morphine.

"This drop in the price of the (opium) gum is thanks to the creation of fentanyl, the synthetic drug whose use has been growing in the United States," Pacheco told EFE.