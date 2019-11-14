Sellers, consumers, and restaurants in China are suffering the consequences of a significant rise in the prices of pork, one of the country’s staple foods, whose cost has doubled in the last year due to several factors that have taken inflation to its highest level in years.

The trade war between China and the United States as well as swine fever – which led to the culling of 200 million pigs – have not only been making headlines but also affected the lives of millions of people such as Hu Fulan, who runs a meat stall in Jing’an, a Shanghai neighborhood.