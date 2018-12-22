Poster for the America Business Forum in Montevideo this Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, featuring Sophia, the world's first robot citizen, who along with other game-changers in different areas will present their case histories and give their vision of Latin America's future. EFE-EPA/America Business Forum

Sophia, the world's first robot citizen, along with other game-changers in different areas will present their case histories and give their vision of Latin America's future this Saturday at the latest America Business Forum in Punta del Este, Uruguay.

The global business forum, to be held for the fourth time in Uruguay and which will feature the participation of the humanoid robot created in Hong Kong by Hanson Robotics Ltd., will also be a super important place for creating investment opportunities in Latin America.